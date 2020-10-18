After becoming entrenched in the telecom market, Mukesh Ambani is moving fast on the path of becoming popular in India’s smartphone market. Jio is preparing to bring 5G smartphone very soon. It is believed that initially the price of this smartphone will be Rs 5000. Later its price will be reduced to Rs 2500-3000. There are around 30 crore 2G users in the country right now. Ambani is eyeing these people.Just before the Reliance AGM meeting this year, Microsoft invested a whopping $ 4.5 billion (about 32 thousand crores) in Jio Platforms. In the AGM meeting, Mukesh Ambani had said that we will work with Microsoft to create a processor that will be 5G supported and our phone will cost Rs 5000. Currently, about 300 million people in the country are away from the Internet. We want to give cheap smartphone in the hands of those who will be 5G supported.

A company official said on condition of anonymity, “Jio wants to keep the price of the equipment below Rs 5,000. When we increase sales, it can cost Rs 2,500-3,000. ‘ Reliance Jio did not respond to emails sent in this regard. Currently, the price of 5G smartphones found in India starts at Rs 27,000. Jio the first company to offer 4G mobile phones to consumers in India for free. Under this, there was a payment of Rs 1,500 for a Jio phone, which could be refunded later.



The company is also working on its 5G network equipment and has asked DoT to allocate spectrum for testing these products. The government has not yet decided on the request of Reliance Jio. India does not currently have 5G services and the government has not allocated spectrum to telecom operators for testing 5G technology.