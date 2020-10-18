Reliance Jio is going to do another big bang in the coming time. An official of Jio said that the company is planning to launch 5g Smartphones at a price below Rs 5,000, and it will be reduced to Rs 2500-3000 thousand on further sales.

Under this initiative, the company will try to woo 200-30 million mobile users currently using 2G connections. A company official said on condition of anonymity, “Jio wants to keep the price of the equipment below Rs 5,000. When we increase sales, it can cost Rs 2,500-3,000. ”

Reliance Jio did not respond to emails sent in this regard. Currently, the price of 5G smartphones found in India starts at Rs 27,000. Jio is the first company to offer 4G mobile phones for free to users in India. Under this, there was a payment of Rs 1,500 for a Jio phone, which could be refunded later.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, spoke at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the company to make India 2G free (free of 2G connections) and stressed the need for a cheap 5G smartphone. The company is also working on its 5G network equipment and has asked DoT to allocate spectrum for testing these products. The government has not yet decided on the request of Reliance Jio.

India does not currently have 5G services and the government has not allocated spectrum to telecom operators for testing 5G technology.