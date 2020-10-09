Reliance Jio, in association with US technology firm Qualcomm, has successfully tested its 5G technology in the US. The announcement was made at a virtual event in San Diego, USA. Reliance Jio President Matthew Oman said at the Qualcomm event that together with Qualcomm and Reliance’s subsidiary company Redisys, we are working on 5G technology so that it can be launched soon in India. In the coming days, users in India will be able to enjoy speeds up to 1Gbps.Jio’s 5G technology will be completely indigenous. Jio has designed the indigenous 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) which is perfect for delivering ultra high speed output. This product has also been successfully tested in the US. Meaning, Reliance’s 5G service will be with American technology and Indian equipment.After this testing, India has joined the list of elite countries that can provide 1 Gbps speed to their users. Currently America, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland and Germany are the countries that are giving 1 Gbps speed to their 5G customers.

5G was announced in Reliance AGM

About three months ago, on July 15, Mukesh Ambani announced the announcement of 5G technology in the Reliance Industry General Assembly. Handing this technology developed using domestic resources, Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Jio is ready for testing 5G technology as soon as 5G spectrum is available, and after successful testing of 5G technology, on the export of this technology Reliance will insist.



Spectrum not available yet

So far, spectrum has not been available for testing 5G technology in India. Reliance Jio’s 5G technology was successfully tested in the US. The technique has proven itself to be excellent on all parameters, as a whole. Qualcomm Senior Vice President, Durga Malladi said that we are working with Jio to develop a variety of solutions.

Transaction from ATM fails, no refund on time, compensation will be given

Chinese Huawei banned in many countries

Many countries have banned Chinese company Huawei due to Corona virus. Huawei is a Chinese company developing 5G technology. After successful testing of 5G technology, now Reliance Jio can fill the space of Chinese company worldwide.