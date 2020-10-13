The number of active subscribers of Reliance Jio increased by 2.5 million in July. This reduced the number of active subscribers of Jio last month. At the same time, the number of active customers of its major rival Bharti Airtel decreased by four lakhs in July. Similarly, Vodafone Idea has lost 38 lakh active subscribers. This information has been given in the data of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).According to the data, for the first time since February, the total number of telecom subscribers has increased by 3.5 million in July. However, the total number of active subscribers during this period has decreased by 21 lakhs. “The number of active customers or connections of the industry declined by 2.1 million to 95.6 million in July,” the latest report quoted Axis Capital’s TRAI monthly data said. Earlier in June, the number of active subscribers on a month-to-month basis had decreased by 28 lakhs.

The number of active subscribers is calculated through the visitor location register (VLR). It tells the number of active consumers on a mobile network. “The number of active subscribers of Reliance Jio increased by 2.5 million in July as per TRAI data,” an Axis report said. During this period, Airtel lost 4 lakh and Vodafone Idea lost 38 lakh active subscribers.

Market cap of 6 companies out of top 10 of Sensex, Reliance is the biggest loser

Airtel’s subscribers grew by 3.3 million on a month-on-month basis, but lost some of its profits due to a 1.14 percent drop in VLR. According to TRAI, the total number of wireless connections in the country was 114.4 million in July. The number of active connections was 95.58 crore in July 2020. TRAI said that the ratio of active connections to total customers was 83.54 percent.

According to TRAI, Bharti Airtel had the highest proportion of active subscribers as of the date of maximum VLR in July 2020. On the other hand, Reliance Jio had an active customer ratio of 78 percent and Vodafone Idea 89.3 percent. Overall, Jio had 313 million active subscribers in July.

At the same time, the number of active customers of Airtel was 31 crore and the number of active subscribers of Vodafone Idea was 26.9 crore. The report said that Airtel was at the forefront with 311 million active subscribers in June. In June, the number of active subscribers of Jio was 31 crore and the number of active subscribers of Vodafone Idea was 27.3 crore.