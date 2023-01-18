With the release of the series Arcane Netflix the popularity of Jinx, one of the champions of League of Legends, had a large increase. In itself it drew attention and now it does so more. That’s why Jinx fan art and cosplay is the order of the day

There are many who are attracted to this criminal who tends to get carried away by her impulses and causes chaos wherever she appears. She doesn’t care what happens; she just wants to have the most fun.

It is thanks to a veritable arsenal of outlandish gadgets that he seeks to turn everything upside down. He loves to cause big explosions, and the louder they are, the better.

If there’s one thing this League of Legends character can’t stand, it’s silence and boredom. So his ‘personal brand’ is to generate maximum disorder despite the panic he causes around him. The only counterweight in his way is Vi, the watcher.

Vi is the one who usually dedicates himself to persecuting her and stopping her excesses. But it’s fair to say that Jinx always manages to manage to go ahead and do as she pleases.

This champion not only stands out in League of Legends but also in other games where she is the main guest.

It helps Jinx a lot to have a very distinctive design that makes her stand out, and perhaps it is the reason that more than one cosplayer has dedicated one or another cosplay to her.

Jinx from League of Legends in an original cosplay

Jinx’s cosplay from League of Legends what we bring you is a contribution from cosplayer Kuro Miketsu Cosplay (@kuromiketsu). One thing that stands out is that she took some liberties to recreate it.

What is the same is the blue hair and braids that he has, which is unmistakable. Also the makeup she wears and the maniacal expression on her face. But what is a little different is the outfit and even the tattoos he has.

This is why it gives the impression of being a skin or alternate appearance of Jinx. On part of his body you can see a design of Artemis, Mina’s white cat in the series sailor Moon.

Something that helps a lot to this interpretation is that it is accompanied by the appropriate setting and lighting. That helps you stand out more. Too bad we only have one photo to share of this work; Let’s see if by chance some more come out.

In addition to League of Legends We have more video game information at EarthGamer.