Amid the border dispute with India, Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked his army to be ready for war. Xi Jinping told the soldiers, ‘You must devote your mind and all your energy to preparing for war. You should focus on preparing for war in your training. Increase your training standards and combat capability.



There will be a meeting of parties declaring secret conference against the removal of Article 370 from Jammu Kashmir today at the house of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. The meeting will also be attended by PDP Chief and Mehbooba Mufti, recently released from custody.



There have been 67,708 new cases of corona virus in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 680 people have died. According to the latest data, 81,514 patients have been cured yesterday. The total number of corona cases in the country has now crossed 73 lakh 7 thousand. Out of these, one lakh 11 thousand 266 patients have died.



Leh is going to get another new gift to Ladakh. The Zojila Tunnel work will start with blast in the mountain at 11:30 am today. Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari himself will be present on this occasion. The length of the tunnel will be 14.15 km, which will cost Rs 6809 crore to build.



Many areas including Mumbai and Thane in Maharashtra received heavy rains last night. Although the rain has stopped in Pune now. There is still drizzle in Mumbai. Due to rain, many areas of both cities have been flooded. There have been reports of 19 deaths due to heavy rains in Hyderabad.

