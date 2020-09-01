China, entangled with India in the Pangong area of ​​Ladakh, is fascinated at this time. This was only revealed when Chinese President Xi Jinping started the Clean Your Plate campaign in August. China, which is struggling with food shortage, is trying to resort to militant nationalism by confusing India. Not only this, China has also conducted live fire drills in South China Sea at least 5 times from April to August. The Communist Party of China is trying its best to shift public attention away from poverty and hunger to focus on patriotism and nationalism.This is not the first time that China is stepping up a border dispute with India to divert attention from starvation. Even in 1962, when there was a terrible famine in China, even then Chinese supreme leader Mao Tse Tung waged a non-equal war with India. At that time, thousands of people died of hunger in China. The Great Leap Forward Movement also went against the then Chinese rule. Exactly at this time, a diplomat called the Wolf Warrior of China and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is doing this.

The food crisis in China is intensifying due to the corona virus. According to the Global Times, Chinese President Xi Jinping has re-launched the 2013 Clean Your Plate campaign to increase food security. Western media also believes that the Chinese administration is hiding the food crisis created in the country under the guise of this scheme.

China is currently reeling from the largest locust attack of the decade. Due to which the standing crops in the southern part of the country have suffered heavy losses. To control them, the Chinese army is also campaigning. Secondly, thousands of acres of crops have been destroyed in China due to severe floods. The area where the maximum crop grows in China has also been affected by floods.

According to data from China’s General Administration Department, China’s grain imports increased 22.7 percent (74.51 million tons) between January and July this year compared to last year. China has seen a 197 percent increase in wheat imports year after year. Maize imports in July also increased by 23 per cent over the previous year. Now the question arises that if China has sufficient quantity of grains, then why is it having to increase its imports?



According to data from the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture, the total grain yield in China in 2019 has been 664 million tonnes. It consists of 210 million tonnes of rice and 134 million tonnes of wheat. However, government media from China is claiming that rice consumption in the country is 143 million tonnes and wheat consumption is 125 million tonnes. Therefore, we are not facing a food crisis. The government media has even announced that this year there has been more crop of paddy, while the paddy production area of ​​the country is struggling with floods.