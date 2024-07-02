We tried the Jinpeng XY It is a Chinese electric microcar in two variants: one with a battery 6 kWhspeed up to 45 km/h while the other one with battery 7.7 kWh and maximum speed of 65 km/hThe declared autonomy according to the WLTP cycle is respectively 72 and 80 kmbut the importer recorded mileages “over 100 km” in mainly urban conditions and on flat lands. For charging, you need 6 to 8 hours to restore the entire range, starting from a percentage of autonomy lower than 10%.

Both variants have a Type 1 socket it’s a Type 2. Furthermore, the two variants differ in terms of the engine: the first has an alternating current electric motor from 4kW of power and 79 Nm of torque, while the second has a permanent magnet unit from 6 kW and 95 Nm. The expected consumption is 147 and 126 Wh/km respectively.

Microcar Features

The rear-wheel drive electric microcar is equipped with front disc brakes 210 mmrear drum brakes and 12” wheels with size 4 tyres 145/70.

Standard features include a 7” LCD display for the instrumentation and a 9” central touchscreentwo USB sockets (one front and one rear), one rear view camera and power steering.

Heating and air conditioning are guaranteed on the equipment City E-CCO (with 6 kWh battery) and Long Range E-CCO (with 7.7 kWh battery), while only heating is available on the City and Long Range versions.

Desner assures that all cars imported into Italy will also include: Bluetooth, keyless ignition, two-speed windshield wipers, a wired phone holder (Android or Apple) and mapping for two driving modes (Drive, the most economical, and Sport).

Jinpeng XY road test

Test, how is Jinpeng XY doing?

We had the opportunity to test it in preview on the streets of Anconaon an urban but also extra-urban route, for over 40 km. The version we drove however was a “demo” prototype, currently being evaluated and approved for the Italian and European market by the importer Desner. The final version could be presented at the next EICMAwith further developments based on feedback collected.

Although still in the testing phase, the prototype has shown good comfort and handling characteristics for a microcar, with suspensions that have performed well in absorbing the roughness of city roads. Among the positive characteristics, it is also worth highlighting the autonomy: after having travelled approximately 45 km on a hot day with the air conditioning always on, autonomy has dropped by less than 40%.

Acceleration and steering response are good, especially when selecting the Sport driving mode. In Comfort On the other hand, the microcar appeared slower, with a maximum speed of less than 40 km/h and therefore more suitable for the city and in the vicinity of pedestrian areas. Among the things to be improved (and subject to development as declared) there is the braking system which you have to get used to and the rear lights where the visibility of the brake light is lacking.

Due to the smoked design and the lack of a third brake light, does not adequately signal braking to the vehicles following. Inside, the air conditioning controlwhich in the Demo version has only one mode, which is also very noisy.

Price, how much does the Jinpeng XY cost

The Jinpeng XY has a starting price in Italy of 12,500 euros VAT included, with the possibility of obtaining up to 4,000 euros in incentives that reduce the actual price to 8,500 euros. The version Long Rangeavailable immediately, features lithium batteries and an autonomy of over 100 kmwith heating options included and optional package HERE YOU ARE which includes air conditioning.

The microcars Jinpeng XY arrive on the market after the official presentation at theEICMA 2024 (from 7th to 10th November) are distributed in Italy by Desner Auto which also guarantees the availability of spare parts. It will be an alternative to Citroen I love, at the Fiat Topolino and Nissan’s little machine, the Silence S04.

Jinpeng XY DATASHEET

Jinpeng XY Setup City City E-CCO Long Range Long Range E-CCO Version Lead Lead + AC Lithium Lithium + AC Dimensions 2850 mm (length) 1400 mm (width) 1540 mm (height) Total weight 611 kg 514.5 kg WLTP autonomy 72 km 80 km Autonomy detected >100 km on mainly urban, flat routes Expected consumption 147Wh/km 126Wh/km Charging time (with supplied cable) 6 – 8 hours (full charge from < 10%) Drums 6 kWh 7.68 kWh Performance (max. speed) 45 km/h 65 km/h Tire size 145 70 R12 Traction rear for all versions and trims Charging socket Type 1 Type 1/Type 2 Heating/AC Heating Both Heating Both Maximum torque 79 Nm 95 Nm Infotainment 7 inch LCD (cockpit) 9 inch touch (central) Electric motor 4kW 6 kW Guy AC (alternating current) Permanent Magnets Anti-lock braking CBS Suspensions Front McPherson Rear Non-independent longitudinal arms Brakes Front Disk 210 mm Rear Drum 180mm Power steering standard for all versions and trims Rear view camera Front USB Rear USB Electronic front and rear window azz. Courtesy lights in the passenger compartment Jinpeng XY datasheet

