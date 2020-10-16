A ticket has become a problem for Congress in Bihar elections. BJP has lifted the sky on Jinnah supporter by contesting elections. From Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to Giriraj Singh have jumped into this debate. Congress has caught an issue like sitting BJP. Mashkur Ahmad Usmani, who was president of Aligarh Muslim University’s Student Union, has been given a ticket. He will contest the assembly elections from Darbhanga’s web. He was also accused of sedition in Aligarh. Videos of his statement supporting Jinnah are becoming viral on social media.