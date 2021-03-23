Colombian journalist Jineth Bedoya, who brought her case of kidnapping, torture and rape to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR), considered that the forgiveness of the Colombian State expressed in the audience is a partial apology that is “one more slap” for her.

“That partial forgiveness offered by the Colombian State is one more slap in the face,” Bedoya, a victim of paramilitaries whom he had gone to interview in May 2000 in the La Modelo prison in Bogotá, and current deputy editor of the newspaper, said at a press conference. Time.

The Director of the Legal Defense of the State, Camilo Gómez, acknowledged before the Inter-American Court the responsibility of the State by forcing up to 12 times that the journalist repeated before the Prosecutor’s Office and other instances the narration of the victim, and apologized “for these events and for the damage they caused.”

In a virtual hearing, Camilo Gómez accepted “international responsibility for the failures of the judicial system that did not carry out a dignified criminal investigation for the victim.”

However, the journalist considered on Tuesday that it would only acknowledge a small part of all the acts that were committed against her, and that in part the State was an accomplice. “It’s like cases of gender violence In a couple where one day the man beats the woman and the next day he asks her for forgiveness, “he said.

“A total forgiveness is to recognize that there is an absence of all lines of investigation, but above all, of all the support that can be given to a woman who has suffered the worst violence (…) sexual violence,” he said. Bedoya.

A year before the kidnapping, Bedoya and her mother, Luz Nelly Lima, were victims of an attack that is also part of the file. The State excused itself “due to the lack of investigation of the attack” that occurred in 1999.

“He has told me that he hits me and that he treats me badly, but deep down he loves me,” Bedoya told the press, who still receives threatening messages on his mobile phone today: “How can you take the next step if you keep receiving messages on the phone saying they are going to rape you? “

Nor does he consider it a total forgiveness because it is not recognized that victims of sexual violence in Colombia they are unprotected by the State, since if she, who is a recognized and privileged journalist, has been fighting for justice for more than 20 years, most victims never consider it.

“If that is done to a person who has access to all levels like Jineth Bedoya, imagine how the Colombian State treats a victim who does not have that possibility,” he argued.

That’s why he said “Facing a trial is almost a second violation” and asked the media “to see today in my case and my tears, those of millions of women who have suffered sexual violence.”

The case

Bedoya, who appealed to the Inter-American Court in 2011 through the umbrella of the Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP), sued the Colombian State for kidnapping, torture and massive rape of which he was a victim in May 2000 when he went to a journalistic coverage in La Modelo.

The application indicates that the State was aware of the risk that the journalist was running due to the exercise of her profession and that took no action to protect her and that, furthermore, it has not carried out a diligent investigation to punish those responsible, mainly the intellectual authors and state agents.

The journalist, who then worked for the newspaper The viewer, was conducting an investigation into the violence and a possible case of arms sales and trafficking of hostages in jail, which involved paramilitaries, drug traffickers, the guerrillas, police and military.

During his testimony in these days of hearing in San José (Costa Rica), Bedoya pointed to a police general as the organizer of the criminal network selling arms to a FARC front from La Modelo and who also ordered his kidnapping.

“What happened to Jineth was a trap with the conspiracy of state entities,” the director of FLIP, Jonathan Bock, explained at the press conference, who stressed that the Colombian State, through the Legal Defense, he refused to acknowledge that at trial.

Bedoya describes her case before the Inter-American Court as “a historic moment” for lines of protection to be drawn up for all journalists in the region who are victims of sexual violence.

And he again asked for the closure of La Modelo as one of the reparation measures. “We cannot continue to think about closing cycles of violence when the places where violence has been built and crime has been handled continue to be built around the victims,” ​​he said.

Source: EFE and AFP

PB