The premiere of the 'Solo Leveling' anime filled fans of Chugong's work with great expectations, and it seems that it fulfilled them. During its release, thousands of fans of the original manwha flocked to the Crunchyroll, which caused their website to crash for a few minutes. However, nothing could prevent followers of Sung Jin-Woo's story from seeing this incredible adaptation, which is made by the studio A-1 Pictures.

During its previous episode, we witnessed the death of the protagonist, who was brutally murdered by some chilling entities in a high-ranking dungeon. Therefore, in the chapter 3 we will see the beginning of a new path for Jinwoowho is willing to discover the secrets behind the powers the System gave him.

When does 'Solo Leveling' chapter 3 come out?

The release of chapter 3 of 'Single Leveling' will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2024. It is relevant to note that this anime is under the direction of Shunsuke Nakashige and is produced by the studio A-1 Pictureswhich is well known for his participation in notable projects such as 'Sword Art Online', '86', 'NieR', and others.

On the other hand, the first installment of 'Single Leveling' It will have a total of 25 episodes, which will be divided into two parts. However, it is currently unknown how many episodes will make up each of these parts and for how long their broadcasts will be separated.

What time does 'Solo Leveling' chapter 3 premiere?

Chapter 3 of 'Single Leveling' will premiere at 9:30 am (Pacific time). If you are in a Latin American country or in Spain, below we will show you a list so that you know their respective launch times:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30 pm

12.30 pm Venezuela, Bolivia: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain: 6.30 pm

Where to watch chapter 3 of 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE?

The most recent chapter of 'Single Leveling' will be available exclusively in Crunchyroll, the streaming service that acquired the rights to broadcast the series outside of Asia. To enjoy this anime, one of the most anticipated of the year, You just need to visit their official website and register using your email. After completing this step, you will have the option to select one of the plans available on the platform.

Powerful monsters took the lives of Jin-Woo and his fellow hunters in the previous episode of 'Solo Leveling'. Photo: A-1 Pictures See also Dulce María assures that there will be no RBD concerts in 2022: "This year it will not be done"

However, if you prefer to watch the anime online for free and legally, you can take advantage of its trial period, which lasts 14 days.

How to watch 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE and for FREE?

To watch episodes of 'Single Leveling' online and for free, you need to wait some time after its official release on Crunchyroll. This is because, only in this way, the series can be accessed on sites such as Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, among others. It is important to highlight that these websites are dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual content, Therefore, accessing them entails risks and own responsibility..