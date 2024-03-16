Chapter 10 of 'Solo Leveling' will offer us much more excitement. The anime based on the webtoon of the same name created by Chugong In 2016 it is considered one of the most watched currently and its popularity continues to increase with the passing of its chapters. The story of overcoming Sung Jinwoo, the protagonist, captured the attention of many lovers of the genre worldwide. In this way, this series was positioned as one of the surprises so far in 2024.

The new episode of the anime will not be the exception and will bring us the same action and characteristic tension that it showed from its first episode, which was able to capture the essence of the original work and that transferred the success of its illustrated version to its adaptation. Find out all the details of the premiere of its tenth chapter here.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 10 of 'Solo Leveling'

What time does chapter 10 of 'Solo Leveling' come out?

Episode 10 'Single Leveling'a series that is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige and written by Noboru Kimura, will be released TODAY Saturday March 16, 2024. This anime premiered its first chapter on January 6 and, since that day, it won the affection of a large number of fans of the original story.

The reception on its first day was so great that it saturated the Crunchyroll page, which caused many to watch the episode minutes after its official launch.

This episode can be seen from 9:30 am (Pacific time) in the United States; However, as the anime also has a large number of fans in Latin America and Spain, here we show you its respective premiere time in different countries of the territory:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30m.

12.30m. Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain: 6.30 pm

Where to watch chapter 10 of 'Solo Leveling'?

'Solo Leveling', chapter 10, which will be titled 'What is this, a picnic?'will be issued only through Crunchyrolla platform that acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast the anime outside of Asian territory.

Chapter 10 of 'Solo Leveling', as well as its previous episodes, can be seen on Crunchyroll. Photo: A-1 Pictures

To watch the series, viewers must enter the service website and log in with your account. Those who do not have one can choose between several subscription plans that the platform offers, depending on their needs and tastes.

How to watch 'Solo Leveling', chapter 10, ONLINE and FREE?

There are two options to watch the new episode of 'Single Leveling' online and at no cost. The first, and the most advisable because it is legal, is to use the free trial period offered Crunchyroll. This access not only allows you to watch the anime in question, but also access the various titles it has in its extensive catalog.

The second option is to wait a few days after its official premiere to watch the series on websites such as Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, among others, which offer unauthorized content. Therefore, you must take into account the possible legal and security consequences that this may entail..