'Solo Leveling' is the new hot anime. The adaptation of the manwha written by Chugongrated as the most read in history, was the most anticipated of 2024, so all the fans went to the page Crunchyroll to watch the first episode, which caused the streaming service to go down for a few minutes. However, that was not an impediment to enjoying the premiere of the adventures of Sung Jinwoo and delight in its incredible history, which still has much to offer.

In this note we will tell you all the details of the premiere of chapter 2 of 'Single Leveling'so, if you are a fan of this new anime from A-1 Pictures, we invite you to read the following article, so that you can keep an eye on its release.

What time does chapter 2 of 'Solo Leveling' come out?

The new episode of 'Single Leveling'anime that is under the direction of Shunsuke Nakashige, will premiere on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The first season of the series will have a total of 25 chapters, which will be presented in two parts; However, it is unknown how many episodes will make up each installment.

Besides, The anime will be released starting at 9:30 am (Pacific time). However, below we show you a list with different countries so that you can know the respective premiere schedule of the new episode of 'Single Leveling':

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30 pm

12.30 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain: 6.30 pm

Where to watch chapter 2 of 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE?

The second chapter of 'Single Leveling' can be seen exclusively through the platform Crunchyroll, a service specialized in the transmission of anime series and movies. To enjoy the long-awaited adaptation you have to enter their official page and register with an email. If you do not have a user, you must create an account following the steps shown on the website. Then you must choose one of the plans they offer that best suits your needs.

However, there is a way to watch the anime legally and completely for free, and that is by accessing the trial period of the service, which lasts 14 days, during which time you will not only be able to enjoy 'Solo Leveling', but any title found in its catalogue.

The anime officially premiered on January 6, 2024 and captured the attention of all fans of the eponymous manwha. Photo: A-1 Pictures See also “Top Gun: Maverick”: what it is about and all the details of the long-awaited new Tom Cruise film

Where to watch 'Solo Leveling', chapter 2, ONLINE and FREE?

If you want to see the new chapter of 'Single Leveling' ONLINE and FREE, all you have to do is wait a while after its arrival on the aforementioned platform, since that is the only way you will be able to see the series on pages such as Anime FLV Anime Fenix, ANime ID, among others. Although it is necessary to specify that these sites specialize in the dissemination of unauthorized audiovisual content, so your entry to them must be at your own risk..