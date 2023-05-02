Alessia was severely punished in “At the bottom there is room” and Laia he took his position as chef. The dispute between the two young women had started since the Spanish woman was hired at Francesca’s restaurant. Now, she has just escalated to her highest point with the dismissal of the blonde-haired girl at the hands of her own father, Diego Montalbán. In this context, chapter 210 of the América Televisión series will show how Jimmy he will get involved in this situation, although with a plan that does not seem the most clever of all. Because? Well, it includes a cockroach.

Alessia isn’t having a good time in “Al fondo hay sitio” and Laia seems to be more involved than she seems. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“At the back there is room” and Jimmy’s cockroach

With the new trailer for episode 210 of “At the bottom there is room“, we know that Jimmy will do everything possible for Alessia to recover her position at Francesca’s. In this context, the son of ‘Charito’ will ask for the help of Javier Alegría, July’s friend, so that he infiltrates the restaurant and becomes pass as one more diner.

The logic behind this plan is that ‘Javi’ puts a cockroach on his plate and, when he complains, Laia is to blame. This could cause her dismissal for not knowing how to control the premises well. However, Alessia is likely to be the one who ends up paying the price.

Where to SEE “In the background there is room”?

The Serie “At the bottom there is room” it is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm on the América TV channel, after the “EEG” program. To access the fiction, you only need to tune in to the open signal of the channel.

Are you aware that you can see “Al fondo hay sitio” live and totally free over the internet? That’s right, you just need to enter the official website of América TVGO, an online streaming platform that has all the complete episodes of previous seasons.

