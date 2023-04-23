tragedy in “At the bottom there is room”. Jimmy had a serious accident in the América Televisión series, just when he was appearing with Grupo 6 in Las Nuevas Lomas. Specifically, the son of ‘Charito’ was enjoying his participation in the cumbia group and wanted to get Alessia’s attention; however, he miscalculated and, after taking a wrong step, he fell down with a crash. The Gonzales family was horrified and tried to do what they could to get him medical attention, but there is a bad omen ahead.

“AFHS”: Joel asks Alessia for help after Jimmy’s accident

Alessia was an eyewitness to the accident he suffered Jimmy; however, she preferred not to get so involved in the situation, as she is still very upset about Kimberly’s false pregnancy. Now, according to a new preview of the next chapter, Joel tells the blonde that the boy could be paralyzed, so he doesn’t have much desire to live.

In this sense, the “Fish Face” hopes that Diego Montalbán’s daughter will be of great help. “My brother has lost the will to live, Alessia. It is very likely that my brother will be paralyzed for life. I just want you to go home and give them hope,” the character played by Erick Elera is heard saying in the preview.

Despite the fact that ‘Ale’ continues to be upset with her ex-lover, it is possible that she puts her pride aside and considers helping him: “I wouldn’t forgive myself if he became disabled because of me.”

