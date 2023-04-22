Jimmy is in grave danger in “There’s Room at the Bottom”! The young man could be affected by a physical disability after falling from the top of the stage where he was singing along with the Group 7. It all happened when, in the middle of the beginning of his tour in Las Nuevas Lomas, he realized that Alessia was looking at him from her balcony, so he tried to make the famous ‘step of the ostrich’ to impress her. However, she fell and caused a great commotion before all the neighbors.

Can’t walk again? Fortunately for the Gonzales, finally it was just a sprain. In addition, despite the distance between Alessia and Jimmy, she drove in her father’s car with July to the hospital where the young man was being treated. There they knew that it was only a momentary scare.

