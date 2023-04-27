Jimmy’s charade would soon come to an end in “At the bottom there is room”! In it chapter 207 from the América TV series, Alessia would catch him dancing “La vecina”, the famous musical theme of Group 7 and would discover that he never actually broke the bones of his entire body. Young Gonzales’s plan to recover the love of Miss Montalbán would fall completely after a serious oversight in which his great lie would be exposed. And now that July has found out that her cousin is faking it’s only a matter of time until her cheating ends.

Jimmy’s charade to get Alessia back

It all started when Jimmy fell off the stage during a performance with Grupo 7. His accident was caused because he was distracted by watching Alessia from his balcony, for which she felt it was partly her fault. When he was transferred to the hospital, Javier (July’s friend) attended to him and gave him the diagnosis of a mild ankle sprain. However, seeing the concern of his ex-girlfriend, the young Gonzales decided to pretend that his condition was more serious and asked “Javi” to cast his entire body.

Thus, for the next few days, Alessia was bringing food to his house and literally giving him food in his mouth. This has helped Jimmy get closer to her and rekindle the love they had for each other. It should be noted that their relationship did not end because they stopped loving each other, but because Kimberly sabotaged what they had by stating that she was pregnant with him, which ended up being completely false.

Now, Jimmy’s joy will work against him, since everything indicates that Miss Montalbán will find him dancing in his room and discover that he never really had broken bones, but that it was all a lie. Will they be separated by hate again?

Where to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

You can see “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE through America tvGO, the official streaming platform of América TV. There you can enjoy the signal of the television channel for free.