‘At the bottom there is room’ presented its 350th episode on November 17, in which it was possible to see how things between Dolores and Jimmy will not go well after Alessia tells him the truth about what happened with Remo at the corporation. As we all know, Diego Montalbán’s daughter found out about Remo’s plan thanks to the actor ‘Flautin’ telling her the truth about what happened in the video.

Given that, Alessia He spoke with Francesca so that she could Remo Sánchez Concha of his position in the corporation. After that, she decided to tell Jimmy the whole truth, imagining that he would receive a positive response from her or, rather, hoping that they could resume their relationship; However, things were not like that. “Look, we don’t have anything anymore.” were the words of the youngest of the Gonzales towards the chef.

YOU CAN SEE: Macarena and Joel will organize their weddings on the same day at ‘AFHS’: will it be a good idea?

Jimmy told Dolores that he spoke with Alessia on ‘AFHS’

jimmy and Dolores They went to lunch at a chifa, ‘Charito’s’ son was distracted and was not paying attention to his girlfriend in ‘AFHS’. At that, she faced him and asked him what was wrong. Jimmy began to tell her that the truth about what happened with Remo was revealed and that he talked to Alessia. However, he stressed to his girlfriend that the Montalbán member’s apology would not change things… But he still hasn’t told her that she kissed him.

This love story between these three characters still has some time left in ‘AFHS’ and, hopefully, the outcome is in line with what has been seen in the América TV series during these months of 2023.

#Jimmy #tells #Dolores #Alessia #visited #kiss #apologies #dont #change