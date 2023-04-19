After Diego Montalbán rejected Group 6 in “At the bottom there is room”, the musicians were left in nowhere, as they were waiting to join their ranks to a new member. Of course, they hadn’t planned to propose to Joel in the American Television series, but Jimmy did convince them at any moment when they saw his dance steps, which were really just gestures to try to kill a bug.

Jimmy was offered an average salary of 20,000 soles a month and the son of “Charito” could not refuse, but he had a problem with it: it would ruin the dreams of Joel, who always dreamed of being a famous singer. However, he decided to consult him and the ‘Fish Face’, after refusing at first, ended up supporting the boy, although his discomfort is undeniable. VIDEO: America TV

