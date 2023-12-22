Jimmy Santy could this happen Christmas without his family for the third consecutive year after he had a strong argument with his sister. During an interview for Lizbeth Cueva, the popular 'Chin chin' explained that, if he did not obtain forgiveness from his sister, he would go to Washington because I couldn't tolerate being without her any longer.

Why is Jimmy Santy fighting with his sister?

Jimmy Santy He had a strong confrontation with his sister. According to him, her niece's partner has taken financial advantage of her sister and made her sign for the purchase of a house. Her sister did not believe in the alleged bad faith of her nephews and the fact caused them to distance themselves from her, but Jimmy Santy He claims to have left the confrontations behind and wants to get his sister back: “(I want to) hug her and cry with her if she loves me and if she rejects me, leave, well, what am I going to do? And I'm going to die outside of here because I wouldn't want to not have my sister's hands to die in peace or her mine”.

“My sister is the only thing I have left. A letter was sent to them, they have not been to the conciliation and now we are sending a second letter explaining very clearly that it is not the money, I don't want anything. I want to hug my sister, that's all I ask“Said Santy and stated that his destination would be Washington. “I have family who are not my family, but who love me as such in Washington and I even have a grave.”.

What is Jimmy Santy's real name and how old is the exponent of the Peruvian new wave?

Jimmy Santy's real name is Santiago Rogelio Farfán Holguín, as stated on his birth certificate. He was born on May 5, 1947 in the district of Jesús María. Currently, the musician has 76 years old.

