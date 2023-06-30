Jimmy Santi, Remembered singer and participant of the second season of “The Great Chef: Famous”, worried his followers when he suffered a decompensation in one of the episodes of the tuned reality show from Latina. After the event for which he was quickly treated by the paramedics, many were left with doubts about what really happened to the interpreter of “Chin Chin”. For this reason, the character himself decided to give details about his health in “Latina news: noon”.

“Yes, I am hypertensive. So, they tell me: ‘You have 10 (minutes) to go, five to go’, and it makes me want to scream. And when I went to the dining room to try the jury (his food), everything turned on me black, good thing I didn’t fall”, explained.

