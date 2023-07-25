Jimmy Santi, well-remembered singer and one of the participants in the second season of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, surprised everyone by resigning during the last day of the repechage of the Latina cooking reality show. It all happened when the jury was preparing to taste the rice with chicken that Jesús Neyra, Antonio Pavón, Junior Silva and Jimmy they prepared. Suddenly, the last mentioned interrupted to announce that he would step aside. All those present applauded the interpreter of ‘Chin chin’ for having given his best effort.

“I’m not going to prove it, sir (he tells Peláez), because I want to say something right now. They liked it, whether it happens or not, I’m retiring. I retire from this beautiful game, the one that is doing me a lot of damage. I am 79 years old and I don’t give anymore. I have tried to comply because I think I should. Many thanks to the jury, to my colleagues”said the artist.

Who passed the repechage of ‘The great chef’?

After four days of arduous competition in the kitchen of ‘The great chef’Finally, the three participants who will return to the reality show after being previously eliminated were known. On this occasion, Natalia Salas, Mauricio Mesones and Jesús Neyra managed to convince the jury and recovered their places in the show.