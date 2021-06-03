There are less than four days left for the second round of the elections to the presidency of Peru to take place this Sunday, June 6 . The contest between Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori are very tight, so both candidates have been fulfilling their last campaign days between this Wednesday and Thursday.

Given this, the popular Jimmy Santi joined the group of national artists who spoke during this electoral juncture. The singer released a new version of his most representative song “Chin Chin” and called on the elderly to be part of this electoral party.

“Chin chin I am going to vote, for your freedom. We grandparents are going to vote and we are going to save our grandchildren. With our votes we are going to win, this game we are going to turn around. For our children or yeeah ”, says the lyrics of this renewed version. Although on the subject it does not clarify which of the candidates he will give his support to, everything indicates that his vote will go towards the candidate of Fuerza Popular.

And it is that, during almost all this campaign, Keiko Fujimori affirmed that voting for Pedro Castillo would be saying goodbye to a democratic government to give way to a communist dictatorship that, according to her, would be similar to that of Hugo Chávez in Venezuela.

Jimmy Santi received first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19

On May 12, Jimmy Santi joined the more than 3 million Peruvians who have already been immunized against the coronavirus. After receiving the vaccine, the renowned national artist called on all Peruvians to participate in the inoculation process to stop COVID-19.

“Yesterday I definitely decided to receive the vaccine for a very important thing, which is to encourage our Peruvian people to get vaccinated, respect the protocols, because this pandemic has spread throughout the world,” he commented.

