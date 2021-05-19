Peruvian artist Jimmy Santi, 75, received the COVID-19 vaccine and celebrated by dancing to his song “Chin chin” with other older adults.

The video showing the singer moving his waist and his hands in the air went viral on TikTok. Many users were surprised by Jimmy Santi’s flexibility to dance despite his advanced age.

“We are all Jimmy Santi when they vaccinate our relatives”, “With that joy he calls people to continue vaccinating, a crack Jimmy Santi” and “I would have liked to get vaccinated with Jimmy Santi just to dance” Chin chin “, were some of netizens’ comments on social media.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 12. According to Jimmy Santi himself, he decided to be part of the immunization process to encourage other Peruvians to go to the vaccination centers.

“I decided to receive the vaccine for a very important thing, which is to encourage our Peruvian people to get vaccinated, respect the protocols,” he declared.

On his fellow singers who perform private shows in the midst of the pandemic, Jimmy Santi asked them not to expose his family and more people to coronavirus infections.

“In Peru there is a tremendous lack of respect for the authorities, likewise, the human being, the family, they go to those disgusting COVID-19 parties. Artists, please don’t. I know there is hunger because now we are all desperate, “said the figure of the show in a local media.

