On the second night of elimination “The Big Chef: Celebrities”, Antonio Pavón, Junior Silva, Mr. Peet and Jimmy Santi risked their stay in the competition, since one of them had to leave the culinary reality show. Since the start of the program, Peter Arevalo he showed quite a cocky attitude about his abilities that would see him make it all the way to the finals. However, the popular interpreter of ‘Chin chin’ could not bear to hear this type of comment anymore and “put it in his place” when Jose Pelaez He asked who would be more likely to win, him or the sportswriter.

Given this, Jimmy Santi clarified: “No. I do not measure forces with people like him.” What generated reactions in his partner and jury, while Arévalo raised his eyebrows in disbelief. “How much career time will the gentleman have?”, “I have a 28-year career,” Mr. Peet responded quickly, but without counting the long career of the Peruvian singer, who did not hesitate and told him to shut up: “I have a 60-year career so you shut up.” At the end of the show, Jimmy was out of the competition.

What happened to Jimmy Santy during “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

On the June 28 edition of “The Biggest Chef: Celebrities,” viewers were concerned after singer Jimmy Santy suffered a decompensation during the competition. He was quickly treated by paramedics and later told Latina news what really happened.

“Yes, I am hypertensive. So, they tell me: ‘You have 10 (minutes) to go, five to go’, and it makes me want to scream. And when I went to the dining room to try the jury (his food), everything turned on me black, good thing I didn’t fall”,explained.

What did Jimmy Santy say after being eliminated from “The Greatest Chef: Celebrities”?

After not having beaten the jury with his pachamanca, Jimmy Santy was eliminated from the competition of “The Big Chef: Celebrities” leaving Antonio Pavón, Mr. Peet and Junior Silva one more week on the cooking reality show.

Before leaving the TV set, the Peruvian singer addressed the audience to give a few words of thanks: “Thank you, thank you. I’m leaving the competition happy because I’ve represented millions of people, so I’m leaving happy, thank you all and remember that Jimmy Santi and his ‘Chin Chin’ love you.”

Jimmy Santy was the second to be eliminated from “The Great Chef: Celebrities.” Photo: Instagram/ The great chef

