We have reviewed many home cleaning products on iCrewPlay, such as Tineco Floor One S5 Steam, and today we are going to tell you our impressions of the brand new vacuum And floor and carpet washer-dryer JIMMY PowerWash HW9 cordlessafter our field test to verify its functionality, merits and possible defects.

Let’s get started right away, without preamble.

Unpackaging

The product is inserted into the packaging very carefully and the presence of the two external seals on the openings is a sign of further quality. The central body and all the accessories are positioned on three layers, each protected with dividers ultra protective insulating material and located in its own specific compartment, so that they cannot be damaged during transport. Furthermore, inside there is a hard case which contains the multilingual user manual, including Italian, in a solution that is not only practical but also elegant.

The packaging therefore passes the test with flying colours. Inside there are:

The central body with display;

there drums;

The clean water container with removable filter;

with The container for collecting dirty water;

The handle with button controls;

The floor cleaning roller;

there support base with relative battery charger;

The storage accessories to be applied to the base, really very comfortable;

to be applied to the base, really very comfortable; the pipe cleaner for cleaning the dirty water container;

for cleaning the dirty water container; a bottle of detergent provided by the parent company and the comfortable and simple user manual which I already mentioned to you before.

With reference to the charging base, also note the intelligent positioning of two suction cups on the bottom, which give a strong stability to the whole when you charge yours JIMMY PowerWash HW9 cordless. Furthermore, the socket for connecting the charger jack has been positioned on the side, so as not to have to keep the base detached from the wall, to avoid damaging the power plug. All space recovered!

Our proof of JIMMY PowerWash HW9 cordless

Once all the components were unpacked, assembling the product was extremely easy, also thanks to the user manual made available, with simple and clear instructions. The battery already had enough charge to allow us to carry out our first test without waiting any longer. When you turn it on, the convenience of having a built-in display which displays information in reverse: both and JIMMY PowerWash HW9 cordless whether it is charging or you are using it for cleaning, the display will allow you to view the battery charge status or the remaining cleaning minutes respectively, always in the correct direction.

The weight of JIMMY PowerWash HW9 cordless it is about 4.5 kg and when you pick it up you can feel everything. But, placed on the ground and turned on, its power almost completely eliminates the initial weight making it extremely easy to handle by anyone. Furthermore, the handle is gyroscopic and will allow you, by moving it to the right, left or in any direction you want, to move the cleaning roller without any problem, cleaning in corners, along the edges of walls, under furniture and in the most hidden spaces of the room. Truly a very helpful solution that eliminates that stressful situation in which you have to manually go over the points that you usually can’t reach with other similar products.

The simple and immediate use gives the product that something extra

All you have to do is put water and detergent in the clean water tank placed above the cleaning roller. The tank is provided with a hole covered by a thick rubber protection, which will prevent the detergent liquid from leaking and which will also function as a vent, if the quantity of liquid introduced is too high.

Filled the tank of clean water and detergent, just press the start button, the central one on the handle, to start cleaning. You will immediately notice the power of JIMMY PowerWash HW9 cordless: with the topmost button you can decide to dispense more or less water and detergent solution via the spray placed at the level of the cleaning roller; with the ‘Mode’ button you can instead decide the power. In fact, I remind you that JIMMY PowerWash HW9 cordless is not lava only floors, but also the carpets, However, don’t forget the use as vacuum.

The self-cleaning function

Once you have finished cleaning the house, it is possible to detach the dirty water tank from the main body with a simple click on the appropriate button, to empty and clean it thanks to the convenient accessory supplied. After reinstalling it and removing the cleaning roller cover, all you have to do is put yours away JIMMY PowerWash HW9 cordless on the charging base and press the ‘MODE’ button for a few seconds: you will start the self-cleaning systemwhich will go to wash and dry the roller with two wash cycles of a few seconds.

A purchase to make?

The ease of use of the product compared to similar ones from other brands gives a JIMMY PowerWash HW9 cordless that something extra. We assembled all the components quickly and easily, without encountering any problems, and cleaning the floors and carpets was simple and effective. There suction power it is truly remarkable, we tested it in the presence of pets and the numerous hairs they leave around, with more than satisfactory results. We would also like to say that, after a first complete charging cycle, we managed not only to vacuum, but also to thoroughly wash and dry approximately 120 square meters of surface, with a residual charge still at 30%. However, don’t expect to put it back on the charging base and have it at 100% in the time of a coffee: battery life is proportional to charging time.

It’s true that as soon as it’s assembled it may seem like it a little ‘heavy, but once activated the engine power reduces the effort of use to almost zero. She will be the one to drag you through the whole job!

Overall, this product has shown us an ease of use that allows anyone to use it without any type of problem.