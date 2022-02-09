The paleros of professional soccer, who asked so much that Jaime Lozano, former technical director of the U23 national team, winner of the bronze of the last Olympic Games, manage in the First Division, their request was fulfilled, when he was hired by the Rayos del Necaxa.

Jimmy Lozano, before arriving at his new team, sounded to take the reins of Guadalajara, but the talks between the board and coach did not come to a good end, so the coach took the opportunity to take a break.

The news of his arrival at Necaxa, which has a victory in exchange for three defeats, instead of Pablo Guede, immediately spread in the football world and without a doubt it is a good challenge for Jaime Lozano.

Indeed, because it is not the same to direct a national representative in which you have a good payroll to command a team like Rayos that has been characterized in recent seasons by its irregularity.

We will see as the days go by how much Necaxa’s actions can improve, under Lozano’s rule, as long as the board confirms his hiring.

BACK. Striker José Juan Macías, after his unsuccessful time at Getafe in Spain, is now back with Chivas and in his first statements he expressed that his main priority is to recover his football level and earn a position with the Sacred Flock.

Hopefully his words come true, since he is a player with great qualities, but who has not known how to exploit them.

In addition, it is clear that Guadalajara needs another striker to help Ángel Zaldívar, who has not yet reached his best fullness as a player.

TO WAIT. The board of directors and delegates of the 65 and Over Tuesday tournament determined at their weekly meeting yesterday to postpone the start of their 2022 tournament to March.

The lengthening of the start was based on the departure of the Deportivo Che Guevara team since others continue to integrate their templates.

But for the meantime and in an effort to keep the players active, friendly matches will continue to be scheduled on Tuesdays on field five of Sagarpa

REFLECTION: Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, but learning to cover yourself from the rain and dodge the wind.