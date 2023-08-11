A few days ago the name of Jaime Lozano sounded loud as an option to relieve Ricardo: the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti in the team of the Blue Cross Celestial Machinethis because his time in the The Mexican Futbol selection it had interim overtones, which it was thought could end at any time.
However, last night it was confirmed that Jaime Lozano will continue to be the technical director of the tricolor, entrusting him with a stable project for the 2026 World Cup, to which Mexico, the United States and Canada are already classified as hosts. Was winning the Gold Cup reason enough for the leaders to have made this decision? It happens that it was not only that.
“We want our team to assume a leading role,” began by saying Ivar Sisniega, who serves as Executive President of the FMF. “A capable, professional coach with a great sense of responsibility, who is fully committed to taking our National Team to the highest level; that has had outstanding results in tournaments of short duration and high demand. We are in a generational change and the base of the team with which we begin the process to the 2026 World Cup are young players, therefore, it is important that the coach knows how to work with them and train them, giving them confidence and support to grow and mature ”.
In addition to the 2023 Gold Cup, in which the national team defeated the Panamanian team, in 2021 Jaime Lozano had already proven to be a coach with immediate results, with short, medium and long-term goals set. However, fans and journalists remain somewhat skeptical of this decision.
Obtaining the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics was exactly what the federation is now looking for to rest on its shoulders the enormous responsibility of putting together a united group that connects with the people, recovers the prominence that in recent years It has been lost within the area in which Mexico competes and reactivates the illusions of a fan that likes football a lot, even though it has given them little joy at the national team level.
