Mexico City.- That if Emilio Azcárraga criticized him for the Henry Martín issue, that if Christian Giménez believes that he does not trust Santiago Giménez, that if Johan Vásquez did not take the penalty, that if they will fire him if he is eliminated, the coach of the Mexican National Team, Jaime Lozano, responded to all these questions.

Azcárraga Case

The owner of América denied that Henry’s absence from the Mexican National Team bothered him, but he disliked the manner.

“Wow, I think he was warned, I wanted to see him in person and tell him this, but because of his schedule, because of my schedule, it couldn’t happen either. I have a lot of confidence in Henry, I spoke with him, as I spoke with the other four or five teammates, it seems to me that there is no ideal time for bad news, I can’t find the time because I have to be on the other side.

“At times we wanted it to be during the Liguilla, we looked for it and we waited until the end to try to make sure it wasn’t before a game either, but I think about it like this, I will think about it, but there is no ideal time for bad news,” He said “Jimmy.”

‘Chiquito’ case

In full broadcast for a television network, Christian Giménez said that the coach of the Mexican National Team aligns Santiago Giménez more out of obligation than out of conviction.

“It’s too understandable, you want the best for your loved ones, as it is, I had to be in a position as a player and I understood what my wife, my father, my loved ones thought, they always want the best for you, I understand it, I trust fully in Johan as in Santi as in Memo as in everyone, if I brought them, and I try, and it is one of the parts that is often not understood, that the only thing that serves the coach is that the team does well, “Not just one player or two or three, we want the team to do well.”

Disobedience case in prison

After Orbelín Pineda missed the penalty against Venezuela, a video circulated on social media in which Jaime Lozano repeatedly shouts “Johan, Johan,” which many interpreted as a request for the defender to take the penalty.

“A video came out that I think people thought that I told Johan to take the penalty, but no, whoever said it was completely wrong, it wasn’t for that, I wanted it for a totally different indication, there was a lot of fuss.” “, he expressed.

On his tactical rigidity

Jaime Lozano has been severely criticized for not changing his scheme, for making changes position by position, without variants.

“It is said, I have heard that the 4-3-3 is talked about a lot, I have not even defended it, I have explained it in this short time that we have in the conference, we start from one formation, but then we play in another, in the Gold Cup I was never 4-3-3 and it was insisted that I was 4-3-3, we always bring the ball out with three players, so from that point on I was not in a 4-3-3. On this occasion in some games we have played like that, sometimes we bring the ball out with three, so it is not a 4-3-3. Variations, we train and we try to implement them in each game depending on the rival, it is not that we are tied like this, do not move from this position, and if that were the case I think we have played two good games, it is not as if it has not happened or we do not reach the opposing goal, or they are coming at us from all sides,” he defended.

On his possible dismissal

Juan Carlos Rodríguez, Ivar Sisniega and Duilio Davino guaranteed the continuity of Jaime Lozano regardless of the result in the Copa América, but that has not prevented versions that Duilio and Jaime himself would lose their positions if they were eliminated from the tournament in the Group Stage.

“Focused on my job, on seeing how we can win games, which is what concerns me, seeing how I choose those who I think are in their best moment and who can give us results for the next game, that’s my job, I was hired for that, a process in which there are players who for this Copa América it was important to support them, empower them, see them, compete against national teams of an important hierarchy, that’s what I do, everything that is generated around the team will evidently destabilize some more than others, above all, the youngest because they are the ones who spend much more time in contact with social networks, for my part I learned a long time ago to know how to listen to people who have something to contribute, I am someone very open to points of view as long as the intention is to add, I understand the environment I am in, the work of many people.

“These are decisions that are not up to me. Always and not only in the national team. Here it is much more exponential, but as a coach you know that you depend a lot on the results, we have spoken, we will pass Duilio on, the decision is mine, I have to try to get the most out of the players, do things well and that is why I am calm. There are decisions that are not up to me, what I have to do is give my best together with my coaching staff and players,” he concluded.