Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai has pleaded ''not guilty'' to all charges brought against him in the trial which resumed today. 76 years old, in prison since 2020, Jimmy Lai risks life imprisonment, the maximum sentence, if he is found guilty of violating national security laws. He is accused of criminal conspiracy, collusion with foreign forces and publication of seditious material.

The opposition leader is accused of using the newspaper he founded, 'Apple Daily', to conduct a campaign against Beijing and encourage the application of international sanctions. The ongoing trial is the largest against a Hong Kong media figure since the city was handed over to Chinese control in 1997.