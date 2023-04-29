In chapter 207 of “At the bottom there is room”, Alessia discovered the whole truth about Jimmy’s state of health. In the América TV series, after seeing him singing and dancing, the chef was surprised and upset with the son of “Charo” for cheating on her in this way. The soup she was carrying for him he threw at his head. “Since we met, the only thing you have done is deceive and manipulate me. You make me feel like a stupid ***,” Diego Montalbán’s daughter told Joel’s brother, who tried to excuse himself.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is a place at the bottom” 10, chapter 208 on América TV: what time and where to see the series for FREE?

Cristóbal’s sister made it clear that she hopes to never see him again, but Jimmy decided to go after her. In the corridor of the house, his mother, his aunt ‘Tere’ and his uncle ‘Pepe’ also discovered that he did not have any broken bones. July’s friend (Javier Joy) He helped him fake his condition, in order for ‘Jaimito’ to get him an appointment with his cousin. The scene became more tense when ‘Charo’ confronted him for lying to him like that. “That girl is really interested in you and how do you pay her back: by lying to her,” the ex-partner of “Koki” told her son.

“AFHS” Chapter 208 Preview 2023

YOU CAN SEE: The disappointment! Jimmy cheated on Alessia and Charo confronts him in “AFHS”: “I wouldn’t forgive you”

Fans react to Jimmy’s lie

“They finally told Jimmy to his face to stop lying”, “Jimmy is the son most similar to his father. A liar just like Lucho” and “The distance between Alessia and Jimmy is approaching”, are some of the comments that the fans wrote in the clip published on the YouTube channel of the América TV series.

Fans comment on what Jimmy did in “There’s Room in the Back”. Photo: Capture/Facebook

#Jimmy #hated #cheating #Alessia #disappointing #mother #quotAFHSquot #quotPatheticquot

In chapter 207 of “At the bottom there is room”, Alessia discovered the whole truth about Jimmy’s state of health. In the América TV series, after seeing him singing and dancing, the chef was surprised and upset with the son of “Charo” for cheating on her in this way. The soup she was carrying for him he threw at his head. “Since we met, the only thing you have done is deceive and manipulate me. You make me feel like a stupid ***,” Diego Montalbán’s daughter told Joel’s brother, who tried to excuse himself.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is a place at the bottom” 10, chapter 208 on América TV: what time and where to see the series for FREE?

Cristóbal’s sister made it clear that she hopes to never see him again, but Jimmy decided to go after her. In the corridor of the house, his mother, his aunt ‘Tere’ and his uncle ‘Pepe’ also discovered that he did not have any broken bones. July’s friend (Javier Joy) He helped him fake his condition, in order for ‘Jaimito’ to get him an appointment with his cousin. The scene became more tense when ‘Charo’ confronted him for lying to him like that. “That girl is really interested in you and how do you pay her back: by lying to her,” the ex-partner of “Koki” told her son.

“AFHS” Chapter 208 Preview 2023

YOU CAN SEE: The disappointment! Jimmy cheated on Alessia and Charo confronts him in “AFHS”: “I wouldn’t forgive you”

Fans react to Jimmy’s lie

“They finally told Jimmy to his face to stop lying”, “Jimmy is the son most similar to his father. A liar just like Lucho” and “The distance between Alessia and Jimmy is approaching”, are some of the comments that the fans wrote in the clip published on the YouTube channel of the América TV series.

Fans comment on what Jimmy did in “There’s Room in the Back”. Photo: Capture/Facebook

#Jimmy #hated #cheating #Alessia #disappointing #mother #quotAFHSquot #quotPatheticquot

In chapter 207 of “At the bottom there is room”, Alessia discovered the whole truth about Jimmy’s state of health. In the América TV series, after seeing him singing and dancing, the chef was surprised and upset with the son of “Charo” for cheating on her in this way. The soup she was carrying for him he threw at his head. “Since we met, the only thing you have done is deceive and manipulate me. You make me feel like a stupid ***,” Diego Montalbán’s daughter told Joel’s brother, who tried to excuse himself.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is a place at the bottom” 10, chapter 208 on América TV: what time and where to see the series for FREE?

Cristóbal’s sister made it clear that she hopes to never see him again, but Jimmy decided to go after her. In the corridor of the house, his mother, his aunt ‘Tere’ and his uncle ‘Pepe’ also discovered that he did not have any broken bones. July’s friend (Javier Joy) He helped him fake his condition, in order for ‘Jaimito’ to get him an appointment with his cousin. The scene became more tense when ‘Charo’ confronted him for lying to him like that. “That girl is really interested in you and how do you pay her back: by lying to her,” the ex-partner of “Koki” told her son.

“AFHS” Chapter 208 Preview 2023

YOU CAN SEE: The disappointment! Jimmy cheated on Alessia and Charo confronts him in “AFHS”: “I wouldn’t forgive you”

Fans react to Jimmy’s lie

“They finally told Jimmy to his face to stop lying”, “Jimmy is the son most similar to his father. A liar just like Lucho” and “The distance between Alessia and Jimmy is approaching”, are some of the comments that the fans wrote in the clip published on the YouTube channel of the América TV series.

Fans comment on what Jimmy did in “There’s Room in the Back”. Photo: Capture/Facebook

#Jimmy #hated #cheating #Alessia #disappointing #mother #quotAFHSquot #quotPatheticquot

In chapter 207 of “At the bottom there is room”, Alessia discovered the whole truth about Jimmy’s state of health. In the América TV series, after seeing him singing and dancing, the chef was surprised and upset with the son of “Charo” for cheating on her in this way. The soup she was carrying for him he threw at his head. “Since we met, the only thing you have done is deceive and manipulate me. You make me feel like a stupid ***,” Diego Montalbán’s daughter told Joel’s brother, who tried to excuse himself.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is a place at the bottom” 10, chapter 208 on América TV: what time and where to see the series for FREE?

Cristóbal’s sister made it clear that she hopes to never see him again, but Jimmy decided to go after her. In the corridor of the house, his mother, his aunt ‘Tere’ and his uncle ‘Pepe’ also discovered that he did not have any broken bones. July’s friend (Javier Joy) He helped him fake his condition, in order for ‘Jaimito’ to get him an appointment with his cousin. The scene became more tense when ‘Charo’ confronted him for lying to him like that. “That girl is really interested in you and how do you pay her back: by lying to her,” the ex-partner of “Koki” told her son.

“AFHS” Chapter 208 Preview 2023

YOU CAN SEE: The disappointment! Jimmy cheated on Alessia and Charo confronts him in “AFHS”: “I wouldn’t forgive you”

Fans react to Jimmy’s lie

“They finally told Jimmy to his face to stop lying”, “Jimmy is the son most similar to his father. A liar just like Lucho” and “The distance between Alessia and Jimmy is approaching”, are some of the comments that the fans wrote in the clip published on the YouTube channel of the América TV series.

Fans comment on what Jimmy did in “There’s Room in the Back”. Photo: Capture/Facebook

#Jimmy #hated #cheating #Alessia #disappointing #mother #quotAFHSquot #quotPatheticquot