Since Laia kissed Jimmy, the tension is felt in ‘There is room at the bottom’. Although the Gonzales have tried to keep the young man from telling Alessia anything to avoid trouble for him, it seems that this open secret will soon take an unexpected turn. According to a new advance of the América Televisión series, a call in the middle of the night could set off alarms in Las Nuevas Lomas. Is the son of ‘Charito’ going to Spain? Next, more details of what is coming for chapter 274.

Laia kissed Jimmy. Photo: America TV See also "There is room at the bottom": users mourn Jimmy's death and show solidarity with Alessia

Will Jimmy go to Spain with Laia in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

As seen in the preview of ‘In the background there is room’, Jimmy will not completely cut off communication with Laia, since we see him lying on his bed with a phone in hand. When we believe that he may be calling Alessia to tell her the secret that plagues him, he can only be heard saying “Hello, Laia” before the video cuts out completely.

For now, many believe that ‘AFHS’ would take an unexpected turn and could show some more than friendly rapprochement between Jimmy and Laia, since there would be no reason for both of them to communicate after the incident they had.

What happened between Laia and Jimmy in ‘There is room at the bottom’?

Jimmy has shown on more than one occasion that he is very much in love with Alessia and so is she. Although they suffered a great crisis when Kimberly deceived everyone with her fake pregnancy, the bond was restored and true love triumphed at the end of the day. However, a new drama crossed his path when Laia kissed the son of “Charito” before going to Spain.

This action was completely unexpected and it remains to be seen what the consequences of this impasse will be.