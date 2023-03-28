“At the bottom there is room” worried the followers of the Peruvian series, due to the uncertain result of the DNA test that will determine if Jimmy got Kimberly pregnant. If he tested positive, he was determined to take responsibility for it. If he tested negative, he annulled his marriage to the ‘Tokyo Lynx’.

To the surprise of the Gonzales, the youngest in the family did turn out to be the father according to the adulterated tests of his current partner. Immediately afterwards, we see how Alessia fled the place and ends up crying with a broken heart. “I’m not going to cry anymore for him”, were her words. VIDEO: America TV