Jimmy was alive and never died. The young couple gave a passionate kiss in front of the Gonzales in “At the bottom there is room” during chapter 167 of the América TV series. Miss Montalbán could not contain her joy and her relief that as soon as she saw him breathing in the Gonzales’ house, she went over to him and showed him all her love. Mike was his savior and rescued him from the beach along with Macarena, something that the young man’s family thanked by making him a painting like the one Doña Nelly has in the living room.

The scene moved fans of the series and ruled out other theories that indicated that he had fallen into the hands of the Shark Gaze or that he was in other places far from his family. It was to be expected, since the character of Jorge Guerra is one of the most beloved in the series written by Gigio Aranda.