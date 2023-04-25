Chapter 204 of “At the bottom there is room” It already started and has brought more than one smile, after Jimmy’s arrival at his home in Las Nuevas Lomas. With the help of Javier, Charo’s youngest son arrived fully in a cast after falling off the stage in his presentation with Group 7. In trying to impress Alessia Montalbán, in the América TV series, Joel’s brother fell from a considerable height and He went to a medical center.

YOU CAN SEE: Laia explodes against Alessia in “In the background there is room”: “You are here because your father is the owner”

According to Javier, Jaimito was cared for by him and helped him prepare the spaces for his physiological needs. July’s friend placed a tube so she can urinate and a “little door” so she can have a bowel movement. This generated all kinds of comments from the Gonzales, who reminisced when Jimmy wore a diaper or went to the bathroom as a child.

Where to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio”?

You can enjoy the Peruvian series through América TV or América TVGO. You can also watch previous episodes on the production’s YouTube account.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Joel fears for Jimmy’s life and begs Alessia for help

When does “AFHS” 10×205 come out?

Chapter 205 of “At the bottom there is room” arrives this Tuesday, April 25, 2023, after the reality show “This is war.”

#Jimmy #pipe #door #accident #quotAFHSquot #quotyou #adoptquot