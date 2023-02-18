The PREVIEW of chapter 160 of “There is room in the background” reveals an awkward moment between Alessia and Jimmy in the bathroom. Will Teresita discover them there?

The temperature will rise in “At the bottom there is room”! In the next chapter, number 160 of the América TV series, Jimmy will go into the bathroom of the Gonzales house together with Alessia to secretly kiss. However, according to the progress of the episode, this intimate moment will be interrupted by Teresita, who will want to use the toilet. The moment comes after the viral scenes of Charito in a bikini and the introduction of the Aguayo sisters as the “Mermaids” who enchanted Pepe and Tito.

This is how the story of Alessia and Jimmy goes in “AFHS”

Ever since Alessia and Jimmy decided to kiss on Christmas night, they’ve done everything in their power to be able to stay together in secret. The young Gonzales even went as far as disguising himself as a woman in order to infiltrate the Maldini-Montalbán mansion and spend time with his girlfriend.

Likewise, passion has not been lacking between these two young people, who have starred in some of the most passionate kissing scenes in all of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Now, with Alessia living inside the Gonzales’ house, it will be Jimmy who loses control of her by having her so close to her.

In chapter 160 of “AFHS”, a scene is shown in which the youngest of the Gonzales intercepts Alessia and pulls her to get into the bathroom together, despite the fact that she rejects him. “Give me a little kiss,” says the young man. At that moment Teresita knocks on the door to use the toilets.

When does “Al fondo hay sitio 10” premiere, chapter 160?

Chapter 160 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere next Monday, February 20, 2023. This will be part of the tenth season of the series, which can be seen on América TV and América TVGO.