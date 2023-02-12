The correspondent of Striscia la Notizia Jimmy Ghione talks about his love for sport and the role it plays in his life

Daniela Cursi Masella

What does Jimmy Ghione do to keep fit at 59? “I follow a healthy diet. Practically more than eating, I feed. And I don’t drink alcohol. I’m boring.” This is the incipit of the well-known reporter of Striscia la Notizia. He looks like self-sabotage. His personality and his well-known sporting passions (first of all Taurus) speak, however, of a great dynamism and, eyes in hand, of a talisman that has stopped the clock of his age. “I play sports with high frequency, like a kid. Everyone knows – Ghione insists – that to keep fit you need to train, that physical activity fights aging. But I play sports for another reason.”

SPORTS FAMILY GLUE — "Sport – testifies the correspondent of Striscia la Notizia – has accompanied my life. I think I did all of them except curling! And I did it spontaneously without constraints from my parents who, to be honest, not being sportsmen, weren't even my spectators. I was a little sorry, I have to tell the truth. Maybe that's why I've always shared my children's sporting passions and I've never missed a match. Then, however, a moment came when I realized that I had to calibrate my presence in the stands to leave them healthy sporting privacy. Sometimes – he admits – I went to see them secretly. That beats me".

GHIONE, "SPORT THIRD PARENT" — "The first sport I chose was soccer. Nothing more spontaneous for a child playing in the courtyard with friends. This passion has never waned, so much so that I still play today. And – he is keen to clarify it – I've always supported Turin". Jimmy Ghione therefore has a visceral bond with the sport to practise, watch and cheer on. "Sports are good for the heart. And when you practice it, even after 50 or 60, you become a child again, you regain possession of those emotions and those life lessons that only a pair of sneakers can give you as you grow up. Sport – explains Jimmy Ghione – is the culture of defeat, therefore a compass for life. It is the passion that aligns sacrifice with a lifestyle choice that belongs to us. Sport teaches us to always look for a second chance. He's a third parent who will never abandon you and I still feel like his child. For this reason, pass me the term, I 'entrusted' mine to them: to teach them to be correct in life, to lose, to improve and to fight".

THE LOVE FOR PADEL — Jimmy Ghione is an assiduous padel player. Sport which sees him engaged on an entrepreneurial level with the imminent opening of Oasj (a club located in Noale, a municipality in the metropolitan city of Venice) and on a social level, with the “Inclusive Padel” branded circuit which sees bionic athletes take to the field alongside well-known personalities from the world of sport, TV and entertainment. “If someone were to ask me which service produced for Striscia la Notizia has touched me the most, in 25 years of work, I would indicate the encounter with bionic athletes. An inner strength navigates through them that crosses the skin of anyone who is next to them”.

THE VOICE OF INTRANSIGENCE IN THE SPORTS WORLD — At this point, the question comes in cascade: How do you combine the current declination of Striscia la Notizia – the voice of intransigence – in the sports sector? "Intransigence towards the failure to respect the values ​​of sport, first of all inclusion. Sport – declares Ghione – is everyone's right. And like all universal rights, it requires respect for the rules and objective truth".