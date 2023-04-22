Jimmy had a terrible accident when he fell off the stage where he sang with Grupo 7 in “At the bottom there is room”, but his transfer to the hospital was worse. In the América TV series, Joel and his uncle Pepe, alarmed by the situation, decided to take him to the hospital on their own as quickly as possible after hearing him say: “I don’t feel my legs.” How did they move it? You couldn’t expect less from the Gonzales, since his great idea was to tie him up on top of his older brother’s car and move him in an emergency lying on a surfboard. And of course, sooner rather than later, this ended up going wrong.

YOU CAN SEE: Joel sang alone and without an audience in “AFHS” after rejection by Grupo 7: frustrated musician hit rock bottom

Diego Montalbán crossed Jimmy’s path

Everything was going more or less well during Jimmy’s transfer to the hospital. Joel was driving at full speed while Pepe was giving him directions, but suddenly someone got in his way. Diego Montalbán, who was trying to flee from Claudia Llanos in a wheelchair, crossed the track just as the Gonzales were going at full speed. The ‘Child Fish’ braked the car so as not to run over him and this caused Jimmy to untie himself from the car and fly away.

Luckily, it was all a scare, because despite the pain that Charito’s son experienced since he fell off the stage, he arrived at the hospital without major injuries to his body. There, he ran into Javier, July’s friend, who was doing his pre-professional internship at the health center with the help of his uncle. When they checked him, the diagnosis was a sprain, so the health of the young Gonzales was not seen in greater danger.

YOU CAN SEE: Laia humiliated Alessia as a chef in “AFHS”: “You are an empirical cook, not a professional”

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast on television, inAmerica TV, Monday to Friday. You can also watch it online through the América tvGO website, a digital platform that broadcasts simultaneously with TV. His official YouTube channel uploads the episodes in two parts after they air.

#Jimmy #flew #Joels #car #quotAFHSquot #transfer #hospital #ended #tragedy