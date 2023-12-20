Getting closer to its end. 'At the bottom there is a place' presented its 371st episode on December 19 and fans were shocked by the memorable scenes that were broadcast, among them the one in which Diego Montalbán's big lie posing as Pía Olivo is discovered. After that, viewers eagerly await the premiere of the chapter 372 of 'AFHS' season 10 on América TV.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 372 of 'At the bottom there is room'

When is 'At the bottom there is room' chapter 372 released?

Today, Wednesday, December 20, 2023, chapter 372 of 'At the bottom there is room' will be broadcast. In this episode, you will see Alessia begging for Peter's forgiveness and leaving the Maldini residence under the worried gaze of Jimmy. Also, July would face an attack from Benjamín at the polyclinic, plunging the Gonzales into a deep crisis.

What time does chapter 372 of 'At the bottom there is room' come out?

In order not to miss this exciting chapter, tune in to 'At the bottom there is room' at 8.40 pm on América TV. This episode is part of the tenth season and will air just after 'This is War' and before 'Light of Hope'. Remember that the series is in its last episodes, so every moment is crucial.

Where to see 'At the bottom there is room' LIVE?

'There is room at the bottom'season 10, a series that is in its last chapters, can be enjoyed through the screens of America Television. You just need to tune into that channel to access this fun fiction, which was first launched in 2009.

What channel does América TV broadcast in Peru?

If you are in Peru and want to know which channel to tune into América TV, here are some options depending on your television provider:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom: channel 13

How to watch 'At the bottom there is a place' for free online?

If you prefer to watch 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' online and for free, visit the América TV GO streaming platform. There you will find the complete episodes of season 10, as well as the previous ones, so you can enjoy the entire plot that has captivated Peruvians for more than a decade.

