Thanks to your program The Tonight Show, who has been presenting for almost seven years, Jimmy Fallon is one of the most popular presenters on American television, and even around the world. The Show on NBC has become the highest-rated late-night show in the country, averaging nearly nine million viewers. When Fallon, a 46-year-old New Yorker, took over from Jay Leno in 2014, he was already a familiar face thanks to his stint on another important date night, Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, in which he had been five years, to his performances in Saturday night Live for several seasons and a short but successful film career.

However, despite seeing Fallon sit every night in front of Robert de Niro, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian or Rudolph Giuliani, the artist tries to keep his private life somewhat apart. Films, large audience shows or presenting the Golden Globes does not seem like something that has gone to his head. The months of confinement due to covid-19 has made him leave his comfort zone and show, before the cameras and the media, his family. Fallon is married to producer Nancy Juvonen, 53, and together they have two girls, Winnie, 7, and Frannie, 6, born from a surrogate.

The family was seen during the confinement from their home in Suffolk County, in the Hamptons area. Then it was common for little girls to sneak into Fallon’s interviews in a funny way. Now, he has told in an interview that he has learned to love his daughters even more thanks to this exceptional moment that humanity is going through.

“The truth is that they do not understand much of what this is all about,” Fallon explained in Magazine People about the small ones and the current situation. “They know about the coronavirus that it is something serious and that is why you have to be indoors. But they are not aware that I am broadcasting to millions of people. So if I ask them for help, they are completely themselves, which is great, ”she acknowledges. If they refuse or get a little less collaborative, he blackmails them by telling them that they can play Lego for a while longer with the console. “And what comes out comes out, they are very small, so we usually let the camera run. You can’t be too much of a perfectionist, they are just girls and they don’t know what they’re doing ”, she acknowledges.

In the talk, Fallon has also dedicated affectionate words to his wife, whom he describes as “the brain behind everything: she is the headhunter, the producer, the illuminator, the editor, the director.” Nancy Juvonen is the co-founder with actress Drew Barrymore, one of her best friends, of the Flower Films production company. The two met briefly at the stage where he collaborated on Saturday night Live (between 1998 and 2004), because she was on set one night when Barrymore was hosting the show.

However, the love arose later, in 2005, in the filming of the film Love in game starring Fallon and Barrymore and which Juvonen produced. The two have said that during the filming there was a good atmosphere between the whole team, that they were a funny group that hit it off quickly, but that the two of them laughed together especially. Apparently, when one of the film’s co-producers brought their children to the set, and the two were playing with them, they ended up falling for each other. After weeks of flirting, they met again in London and began dating formally.

The couple got engaged in August 2007 and intended to get married a few months later. But everything rushed in a curious way. As the couple themselves explained a few months ago in one of the programs that the presenter made from his home, when they began to plan the wedding that fall for the following year, Fallon proposed to his travel agent something “dreamy, like Necker Island, the island of Richard Branson ”. His interlocutor told him that it was possible … but that they would have to rent the place for two full weeks. So the comedian replied that this was impossible and that they would find another place.

But to his surprise, Fallon received another call from the agent, who told him that it happened that Branson was going to become a grandfather for the first time. With her daughter about to give birth, those were going to be the first Christmases that they did not spend on the island. And not only that. “Richard is a fan of yours, he likes you, so I would rent you the island for a couple of days,” the agent told Fallon.

He told his then girlfriend about it. “We have the site for three days, what if we get married in three weeks instead of next summer?” Juvonen proposed to Fallon. So they brought the wedding forward several months and celebrated it on December 22 with a few weeks to spare, a custom-made dress on the run (“I didn’t really care,” she said with a laugh) and only 12 guests.

The couple continues to maintain that humor and that spark that united them almost 15 years ago. They are affectionate and close on their social networks and in their few public appearances, and they are not without romantic details. Like when Juvonen turned 50 and Fallon gave him cassette tapes with his favorite songs recorded by himself. She got excited. “I thought that was it, and it was like: ‘You always think of everything! You listen to me! That’s all I want!’ But when they went down to the garage to get the boombox, the gift was there: a mythical Volkswagen Bus that arrived driven by Nancy’s brother. The same kind of car she had learned to drive in San Francisco, went to high school and college with. “And when we go on it, people stop us. But they don’t care if I’m the one in the car, “admits Fallon.