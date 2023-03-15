An unexpected revelation! kimberley revealed that she is pregnant in chapter 176 of “At the bottom there is room”, which made Alessia and Jimmy nervous. As if his word weren’t enough, the young Gonzales’ ex-girlfriend came with the printed results of her pregnancy, as well as an image of his first ultrasound. However, he denied that this son was his, to which Dalila’s daughter only slapped him hard before leaving Francesca’s restaurant, where the entire uncomfortable scene took place.

For her part, the Miss Montalbán was devastated after learning that Kimberly is indeed pregnant. Now, Alessia doubts Jimmy’s word, who previously confessed that she had never had sexual relations and that she was going to be the first one with whom she would do it. Who tells the truth and who lies?