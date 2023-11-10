‘Jimmy’ confronted Alessia for humiliating July in ‘At the bottom there is room’: “What a shame what you have become”

They saw each other face to face again. In the new episode of ‘At the bottom there is a place’, a successful América TV series, ‘Jimmy’ faced Alessia for humiliating June and not let her stay at her celebration for having received the Chivilín award. ‘Charito’s best son went to Francesca’s to tell her ex everything he thinks of her and how her fame has changed her. Given this, Cristóbal’s sister told him that July is no longer his friend and that her meeting was a private celebration, so he had nothing to do there.

Furthermore, ‘Jimmy’ deduced that the reason why Alessia treated her cousin badly was because she introduced him to Dolores, with whom she said she was very happy, something that hurt her ex. “You were a big mistake, I don’t know how I could waste my time with you.” After that, the youngest of the Gonzales expressed his disappointment at seeing the new side of him: “what a shame what you have become,” he said, and then quickly left the place.

