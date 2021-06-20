Home » Fashion » Jimmy Choo: new summer beachwear line

The footwear brand Jimmy Choo in these hours has made its debut in the world of beachwear. The famous line known all over the world for its famous footwear, in fact, has decided to create the first 100% sustainable beachwear collection made up of super-colored bikinis and one-piece swimsuits.

Jimmy Choo: summer capsule collection

During the lockdown Jimmy Choo he had asked young talents around the world to send gods sketches of footwear, recounting its history. They’ve been over 10 thousand drawings arrived to the brand and of these five they were chosen to be made is sold. The proceeds of the capsule collection it will be donated entirely to the organization Women for Women International.

Between projects which in recent months are engaging the designer Malaysian, however, there is also one that arrives just in time for the summer. The brand, in fact, it will be life to the first beachwear collection 100% sustainable. The palette is inspired by shades rainbow and the line mixes glamor is casual really giving life to pieces exclusive.

Of the collection costumes are part of whole in neon yellow and mint green but also bikini to triangle is bands, proposed in version multicolor with the monogram of the brand. The chosen material is a recycled nylon is 100% sustainable.

Jimmy Choo he also proposed bags, pouches is caps but also accessory like sheets is flip flops. But there are also the glasses Sunglasses with oversized lenses and frames from pastel tones that alternate with black, for a real summer fashion!