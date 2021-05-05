Jimmy Chinchay, who successfully overcame the coronavirus, starred in an emotional reunion with his mother, Doña María, which was captured by the cameras of the program La banda del chino. In the images you can see the great love of mother and son that exists between them.

Upon reaching his home, the journalist walked towards his mother, hugged her tightly and said: “I came back.” At this, she began to cry with emotion. After a few seconds, Dona Maria managed to calm down. He observed his son and commented: “You are skinny”, to which he replied that he had lost seven kilos due to COVID-19.

“The best Mother’s Day gift. Thanks to the mercy of God. I have the same emotion that I had when I was born, ”said the journalist’s mother.

Finally, Jimmy Chinchay indicated that he will continue with rehabilitation so that his body can fully recover from the aftermath of the coronavirus. “There are times when my mom thinks I’m going to fall, but it’s part of. Now comes the rehabilitation and that the psychomotor system returns to be as before, “he said.

Jimmy Chinchay celebrates that he defeated the coronavirus

With great enthusiasm and joy, Jimmy Chinchay spoke after defeating the coronavirus. The journalist celebrated that life has given him a “second chance” to move on.

“I am calm because the nightmare is over. I saw the prayer chains, the beautiful words of the people, it was very moving … This was terrifying, these terrible days are over. I am happy to return home … I said hopefully I can return to continue reporting, which is our job. It’s a second chance, ”he said.

Jimmy Chinchay

Jimmy Chinchay, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.