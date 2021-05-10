A few days ago, Jimmy Chinchay defeated COVID-19 and was discharged after two weeks hospitalized in ICU. Now, the Canal N journalist has been recovering little by little, although he does not forget the hard moments that he had to live during the time he fought against the dreaded disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

After returning home and giving interviews to various media, the presenter contacted Día D and told how bad it was when he was sedated and connected to a ventilator.

“Being sedated takes you to a place of fear … I remember deaths, accidents. In my dream I was next to an ambulance that took me to various places, but I had COVID-19 in my own dream ”, he pointed out.

“I signed my consent for a ventilator. They told me ‘We are going to sleep you’, but I never thought it was going to be 15 days. I lived in a parallel world and it is a horrible world ”, he added.

Finally, Jimmy Chinchay thanked his family because they were always aware of his health and continually invoked prayer chains in favor of his speedy recovery. “Thank you, because family is strength. In these moments you realize how that familiar fist makes everything stand up, ”he told the D-Day cameras.

Jimmy Chinchay on Overcoming COVID-19: “A Second Chance”

After winning the battle against the coronavirus, Jimmy Chinchay considered that he has received a second chance at life to be next to his family and continue with his personal projects.

“I am happy to return home … He said ‘I hope I can return to continue reporting, which is our job.’ It’s a second chance, “he said.

Jimmy Chinchay, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.