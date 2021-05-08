This Friday, May 7, Jimmy Chinchay connected in a video call to the program En boca de todos after passing the coronavirus. The Canal N journalist was at home after being discharged from the hospital.

In conversations with the magazine’s panelists, the press man revealed that he is still with his rehabilitation process and that it will take a few days to be able to do physical activities.

“COVID-19, being in the ICU, wears you down a lot, so I’m in that process,” he said during the link.

This is how he also spoke of his brother, who was in charge of doing everything possible for his improvement.

“It is a new opportunity, a new life. What my brother has happened has been terrible, he was receiving calls to find out if progress was made or not (…). Until the day came when they told him that they were going to take off my artificial respirator ”, he commented.

Jimmy Chinchay happy to see his family

Finally, he was grateful for being reunited with his family and having fought this disease after spending several days in the ICU.

“Doña Carola (her mother) is happy, she doesn’t want to be on screens. He tells me: ‘The journalist is you, not me.’ But she is happy and I am happier with her. God has given me the opportunity to spend one more Sunday with her, “he said.

