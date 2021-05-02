Jimmy Chinchay, a journalist for Canal N, is recovering favorably from COVID-19. This Saturday, May 1, the communicator left the intensive care unit after presenting a critical condition for several days.

His brother, Sergio Chinchay, confirmed that the journalist managed to leave the ICU to carry out his rehabilitation therapies in another environment of the hospital.

He thanked the expressions of affection and the prayer chains that were made through social networks in favor of the recovery of his family member.

“Infinitely thank God for this miracle of life. Today my brother Jimmy Chinchay He left the intensive care unit (ICU) to go to hospital, where he will take his rehabilitation therapies ”, he began.

“Jimmy and my family are very grateful for the displays of affection. We do not have words for so much affection, but we do have an infinity: thank you ”, he added.

He expressed his happiness when giving the good news and recommended not to lose faith and hope in the most difficult moments.

“My brother made it! I am sure that in every request we make for each person in need, God will listen to us. The secret to being able to endure these difficult times is to have patience and faith. Soon he will return to what he likes the most, his job … For the moment, he (remains) only to wait for his prompt rehabilitation ”, he concluded Sergio chinchay.

Jimmy Chinchay

Journalist, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.