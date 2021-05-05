Jimmy Chinchay managed to be discharged after battling COVID-19 for several days. Last Saturday, the N channel journalist left the intensive care unit after presenting a critical condition. Through social networks, close friends and family shared this information.

Sergio Chinchay, the journalist’s brother, spoke on Facebook. And one day He came back. Thanks God”. On the other hand, his partner Stefanie Medina shared a photo next to the journalist. “My friend, we love you very much. He was discharged. Soon he will return to the screens of Canal N and América Noticias ”, he commented.

.