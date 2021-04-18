The family and friends of Jimmy Chinchay, who is battling coronavirus in an intensive care unit (ICU), announced a mass for health of the journalist.

Through social networks they communicated that the virtual ceremony will take place on next Tuesday, April 20. According to people close to the press man, the schedule will be confirmed this Monday by the same medium.

“We know and We trust that Jimmy will pass victorious this test that the Lord has put him . God is great and merciful and in his blessed love he will heal and help deflate Jimmy’s lungs so that he will recover little by little ”, reads the message shared by his brother Sergio chinchay.

On the state of health, his relative does not give many details, and only asks for prayers for a speedy recovery.

“He is currently in UCI fighting for his life like many people. This is a matter of patience and a lot of faith ”, adds the text.

They ask to pray for Jimmy Chinchay’s health

After knowing that the figure of Channel N He was infected with the coronavirus and his health worsened, his brother asked that they pray for the difficult moment that the journalist is going through.

“I ask you to pray for his speedy improvement. These are difficult moments that we are going through, but I am sure that my ‘nero’ will defeat this damn creature … In life we ​​always have such strong moments … God, I kneel before you and implore you for the health of my brother. I beg you not to abandon him and help him out of this, ”was his message on Facebook.

