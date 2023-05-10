December 2010. Obama was working in the Oval Office to prevent a government shutdown, fighting the biggest stumbling block of his first term, the Republican Party. The opposition was pressuring him to continue with tax cuts inherited from George W. Bush. The pressure forced the president to modify his plans to go on Christmas vacation to Hawaii, where his family was already waiting for him. On the other side of the presidential residence, Van Morrison filled a movie theater in the red velvet wing with his music. your album Astral Weeks was chosen by John Chuldenko to break a three-decade silence on one of the world’s most mysterious record collections.

“It was incredibly deep,” Chuldenko confesses. The writer and music fan chose, together with the group that was accompanying him at the time, “a group of nerds musicals”, that classic from 1968 to break the tension at a special moment. They were at last in front of the collection they had been tracking for so long. A holy grail for lovers of vinyl and politics, two of Chuldenko’s passions. “I felt like I was completing something. Those records had been designed to be played there and I don’t think anyone had ever touched them.”

Chuldenko (Cleveland, 48 years old) is the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, in hospice care at the age of 98. His stepfather is Jack Carter, the eldest son of the man who ruled the United States between 1977 and 1981. “With him, music played constantly in the White House. He told me a story that when he was working in the Oval Office, unless he was in a meeting, there was always music,” Chuldenko recounts at his Los Angeles home. On the walls of his residence hang photographs taken during the presidency and campaign posters of the former governor of Georgia. Artists like Willie Nelson and The Allman Brothers Band called for a vote for Carter in one of the first signs that rock could influence younger voters.

Chuldenko, at his home in Los Angeles. Dan Ballilty

It was The Rolling Stones who put Chuldenko on the trail of the White House records. His Uncle Jeff, the third of Carter’s four children, told him that one day the music by Jagger and company was so loud that his mother and Joan Mondale, the vice president’s wife, came up to the room to angrily silence the decibels of the noise. Their Satanic Majesties Request (1967) who sneaked into an important dinner. “I asked my uncle where he got the record from. He told me that there were records there. I asked him what he meant by that… With that I opened a can of worms that led me to dive deep into the investigation of a mysterious collection”, he recalls.

The origin of this collection was the desire of an industry to influence power. The Recording Industry Association, a lobby, learned that the White House had a library (started by a similar group, but of publishers) and proposed in 1969 to the Nixon Administration to curate a special selection of music. A commission of five experts—four white men and one woman—meeted once a month in New York to propose titles, which would be limited to 2,000 to fit the residency. “The collection was intended to serve as a window to see beyond the White House,” Chuldenko notes. That first fresco sounded too easy listening (ambient music) already big bands. It also included some jewelry. There was the first album by Elton John, hardly a songwriter who had just played at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Also Pearl, by Janis Joplin; two Bob Dylan hits compilations; clouds, by Joni Mitchell; a Frank Zappa album, and Stand!, by Sly & The Family Stone. In the jazz selection there were three titles by John Coltrane, five by Miles Davis and six by Duke Ellington; only one by Ray Charles.

The collection was introduced in 1973 by Pat Nixon, the first lady, divided into six categories: popular, classical, jazz, folk, country and gospel. Each genre has its color and the records are stored in folders with the presidential seal. A recording and spoken word section was also added that had curiosities such as Vladimir Nabokov reading lolita and eccentricities such as the Hungarian revolution narrated by its leader Béla Király.

The selection had to imitate the library, which was updated every four years. By the time it came to vinyl, the Watergate scandal had evacuated the Nixons from the White House. And, with them, this project. The Carters took up the idea in 1979. “They basically had carte blanche to push all the limits on that second edition of the collection,” Chuldenko says. The selection committee grew and was more inclusive, with a younger woman and Ed Bland, a black producer for Vanguard Records, in charge of the blues. Bob Blumenthal, the person in charge of popular music, insisted on including Latin music as well.

This update was presented in early January 1981. Carter had lost his re-election bid to Ronald Reagan. “When they arrived they got rid of the solar panels and the record collection. They put them in boxes and sent them to a warehouse,” says Chuldenko.

“Big things are happening,” he smiles. This year marks half a century since the first collection was presented. “It is a great occasion. I cross my fingers that the right people say yes.” It is no secret to anyone that the current president, Joe Biden, holds Jimmy Carter in high esteem. Chuldenko intends to update the collection, which was frozen in the early eighties without seeing the birth of a genre as influential as rap or stars like Michael Jackson, Madonna or Prince. “It would be a dream,” says the man who smuggled a record player into the White House in 2010 to be able to rip some notes off some vinyl records that have returned to obscurity.